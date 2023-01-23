Disability and Support program at Singleton PCYC now even bigger

The popular Friday Afternoon Fun Disability and Support Program at the Singleton PCYC is about to get bigger and better thanks to a funding boost.

The NSW Government has given the PCYC a $156,090 grant through the Stronger Country Communities Fund

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole delivered the funding last week and said he’s proud the grant will deliver fit-for-purpose, modified sports equipment so that every child can have greater access to accessible sport and fitness activities.

“PCYC is also expanding its offerings to include job readiness training, youth-led community events, holiday programs and workshops, as well as bringing in specialist educators and mentors to talk to young people.”

Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government continued to invest in projects like this to help make the region an even better place to call home.

“The Singleton PCYC has a proud 55-year history of delivering activities for the local community and we understand the vital role that these inclusive and accessible groups play in creating connection and building skills and wellbeing for local youth.”

PCYC Singleton Club Manager David Andrews said he has seen first-hand the profound effect the Friday Afternoon Fun Disability Sport and Support Program has had on local young people.

“It has helped them build resilience and confidence which has improved their mental health and wellbeing and the young people develop a great sense of community spirit and connection, while getting fit and having fun,” Mr Andrews said.