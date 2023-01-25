Newcastle Police launch new strike force to combat increasing crime

Local police are calling in additional resources in an attempt to clamp down on teenage crime in the Newcastle area.

Strike Force Badger has been launched by Newcastle City Police District this week in response to an increase in teenagers stealing cars for joy rides.

The latest example include a 13-year-old girl who was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after allegedly leading police on chase in a stolen car from Hamilton to the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

The operation includes detectives, general duties, and specialist officers from Newcastle and Northern Region.

Newcastle City Police District Commander, Superintendent Kyle Endemi says a number of the crimes have involved instances where homes had been entered and vehicles stolen.

“We know crimes such as these are largely opportunistic so can usually be prevented by residents putting personal safety into practice.

“Experience has taught us opportunistic offenders will by-pass those homes where windows and doors are secured, and their vehicles are locked and not have any valuables on display.

“It is basic common sense: keep yourself and your possessions safe, implement a practice, for example, a nightly “9pm lock it up” routine.

“My officers will be supporting the community by conducting bail compliance checks on perceived high-risk offenders, as well as increasing patrols in areas where break and enters have occurred and based on our own intelligence reports,” Supt Endemi says.

Locals are being urged to report any suspicious activity to police or the Police Assistance line on 131 444.