AFP to release more details of arrests at Honeysuckle today

Police are remaining tight lipped about an operation in Newcastle yesterday afternoon.

Residents and workers at the construction site on Wharf Road at Honeysuckle saw police photographing what appeared to be diving equipment on the edge of Newcastle Harbour.

Then a dramatic foot chase saw two men arrested late in the afternoon in the same area.

NSW Police have said this morning more will be revealed by the Australian Federal Police today – it’s understood the two men who were arrested remain in custody.

Newcastle Harbour has been at the centre of some major police operations over the years including a Brazilian diver who was found dead last year after diving for millions of dollars worth of cocaine.

More to come.