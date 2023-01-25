Double demerits now in force for five days

Drivers caught doing the wrong thing on the Hunter’s roads are facing increased penalties over the next few days.

Police are out in force covering Wednesday, the Australia Day public holiday on Thursday, Friday and the weekend following.

Officers will be targeting speeding, seat belt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences, which will attract double demerits until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Drivers are also reminded that school zones return to operation on Friday and additional penalties can apply for offences committed in them.

Traffic and Highway Patrol officers, with the assistance from Police Area Commands and Police Districts, will be deployed across all metropolitan and regional areas in NSW.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King says with Australia Day falling on a Thursday, police expect a lot of people on the roads from Wednesday and across the region.

“With double demerits in place over five days we urge everyone to remember the consequences if you do the wrong thing behind the wheel.

“While police will be doing everything in their power to work with the community to keep our roads safe, we also want to advise motorists that everyone has a role to play.

“Inside each and every vehicle you pass on the road is a loved one, a mate, a mother, a father, child or sibling and we can all take steps to keep them out of harms way,” Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.