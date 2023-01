Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley won three Golden Guitar awards in Tamworth on Saturday, Duo of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year. Her daughter Tiggy took home a trophy for co-writing Song of the year – Star of the Show – with her parents Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, and friend Dan Biederman.

Brooke spoke with Richard King about what it means for her that her daughter is the youngest Golden Guitar winner.

Listen to the podcast here.