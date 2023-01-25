Man fined after causing damage in Chichester State Forest

A man has been ordered to pay compensation after being found guilty of damaging property in the Chichester State Forest.

The NSW Forestry Cooperation noticed damage at the Allyn River camp site in November last year.

Working with officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District and other campers in the area who provided information for police to pursue, the offender was caught.

A 21-year-old male plead guilty to malicious damage to camping areas and the magistrate ordered him to pay $2835 in compensation.

That money will go towards the repair of the public assets that were destroyed.

Forestry Corporation Partnerships Leader Jessica Brine said the prosecution is a reminder for forest visitors to report any wrongdoings in State forests to the police or forestry staff.

“While this incident is disappointing, we would like to thank members of the community for coming forward with information, and the police for their support in investigating the matter,

“The proceeds will go back into repairing the damaged visitor facilities at the Allyn River, which are provided free for the community to use in our beautiful State forests.

“If fellow campers observe or witness any wrongdoing in our State forests, please contact Police or Forestry Corporation immediately to report the matter.

“Be safe, but try and collect key info such as descriptions, vehicle registration or any other useful information.”