New Ambulance station announced for Branxton

A new ambulance station is coming to Branxton, as the state election campaign heats up.

The Labor town was recently shifted to Nationals territory to the sear of Upper Hunter from Maitland, after a redistribution of boundary lines.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell made the announcement of the new station, amid a campaign to win over his new constituents and retain the electorate he holds on a very slim margin.

A location is yet to be decided upon, but the new station will feature internal parking for emergency ambulance vehicles, vehicle wash facilities, staff parking, multipurpose spaces to support staff education and rest, logistics and storage spaces, an office area for administration as well as staff amenities.

“The Branxton station, along with new ambulance stations earmarked for Gateshead, Swansea, Medowie, and refurbishments of Stockton and Tea Gardens is yet another way we are meeting growing the emergency health needs of the regions now and into the future,” said Dave Layzell.

“The investment will create more jobs in the local area and provide a better working environment for our amazing paramedics who are giving their utmost to serve communities across our great state.”

The new ambulance stations for the Branxton, Gateshead and Swansea communities are being delivered as part of the $615.5 million NSW Ambulance Infrastructure program.