Vicki and Lyndsay raising suicide awareness on a 67km walk in Maitland tonight

Vicki Mendyk from Gillieston Heights and her partner Lyndsay Walker will be walking 67 kilometres over 12 hours tonight in the name of suicide awareness.

Vicki and her now partner Lyndsay, started a suicide prevention movement last year called UMatter – Vicki knows firsthand the trauma of losing a loved one to suicide after her husband Peter took his own life in December 2017 and just five months later her 19-year-old daughter Chelsey also took her own life.

They started UMatter to put some hope out in the community for people who are suffering and raise awareness of suicide and the impact it has on those who lose a loved one.

At 8pm tonight, Vicki, Lyndsay and their families will start their 67 kilometre walk at Maitland Park – the number of kilometres is the combined age of Peter and Chelsey when they died.

They aim to finish in the morning when the sun comes up to show that no matter what, there is always some light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s designed that we start in the dark and we finish in the light and I guess the significance of that is the fact that a lot of people see things in the dark and maybe don’t take in the perspective that there will be some light that will happen and through what has happened with Vicki, all of that trauma and pain, you still see someone who has hope and she has three boys and just her story of resilience and grit is something that inspires me,” said Lyndsay.

“Anyone who speaks about Peter and Chelsey say they were really kind-hearted people and they really touched them and I guess the UMatter platform is also about keeping their memory alive.

“It is about that you do matter. That probably someone, no matter how bad you’re feeling, you do matter to someone and on top of that it’s just trying to make sure you do things that are good for you that make you feel better in yourself.

“It’s also a platform that might help people understand a little bit more about what suicide does cause for those who are left behind.”

The walk at Maitland Park tonight is also aiming to raise money for the Maitland Regional Suicide Prevention Network.

“It’s going to help them do more work and just even the awareness of that organisation,” said Lyndsay.

You can follow UMatter on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umatter_awareness/

If you or someone you know needs help call:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline – 1800 551 800

Men’s Line – 1300 789 978