Newcastle Police trying to find owners of stolen bikes

Newcastle police have charged a man after he was caught with property that wasn’t his.

Officers stopped a 36-year-old in Hamilton South who was riding one bicycle and holding onto another – police searched the man and found a number of break and enter implements including a hammer, chisel and wrench, and documents that weren’t his.

All of the items and bikes were seized by police.

The man was charged with multiple offences.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the bikes – anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers online reporting page or information can be provided to Broadmeadow Police Station on 49244 810.