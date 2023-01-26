Ponga out for Indigenous All Stars, Knights NRLW players in

For the third year in a row, Newcastle Knights player Kalyn Ponga won’t be part of the Indigenous All Stars team.

He has suffered a calf injury during the Knights pre-season training – the Knights are reportedly optimistic about his recovery but it’s still another setback for Ponga who couldn’t help the Kings climb the ladder at the end of last season after suffering a concussion.

Ponga has been confirmed to be making the switch from fullback to five-eighth in the 2023 season.

While Ponga won’t be part of the All Stars team, plenty of Newcastle NRLW players will be.

Representatives include Caitlan Johnston, Bobbi Law, Kirra Dibb (Women’s Indigenous All Stars), and Shanice Parker (Women’s Maori All Stars), while Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership players Mia Middleton, Bree Chester (Indigenous) and Jasmin Strange (Maori) have also gained selection.

Knights NRLW and Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership Head Coach Ronald Griffiths will also lead the Men’s Indigenous side for the first time.

The teams will play the showcase at Rotorua International Stadium in New Zealand on Saturday 11 February.