Expressions of interest sought for local green bus trials

Local green bus trials will soon get underway, with expressions of interest for industry to participate now open.

The NSW Government is looking for bus and coach operators to submit their ideas, as part of the $25 million Regional Zero Emissions Bus Trials

It’s part of its vision to have a battery electric and hydrogen fleet operational by 2047.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the trials present a great opportunity to partner with transport operators in regional areas to deliver new and more energy efficient transport options.

“We are about to kick off our first hydrogen bus trial on the Central Coast to better understand how the technology compares to battery electric buses and this trial will determine the most suitable technology to deliver the best services for our regional and rural communities.

“We’re always looking at new ways to improve our bus network and services across regional NSW,” Mr Farraway said.

Expressions of interest can be submitted until March 2 on the state tender website.