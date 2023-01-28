Hunter Region Botanic Gardens calling for compensation during construction of M1 Extension to Raymond Terrace

The M1 Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace is set to begin a five year long construction phase in the coming months.

The project has been in the pipeline for generations, however a local institution is raising concerns about the impact on its business, during those construction years.

The Hunter Region Botanic Gardens has been situated at Heatherbrae for almost four decades and the not-for-profit is kept afloat by volunteers and visitor donations.

Chairman of the gardens Ken Page says he is concerned about the downturn in visitation, set to be caused by the construction of the project and is calling for a compensation package, which he says is the only way the organisation will survive.

“From our point of view that could be in the sense of formal compensation.

“We are also asking, directly as a political matter, that the State Government look at providing us with some sort of support over that period.

“We are a voluntary organisation. We do not have very substantial reserves. All of the income that supports our day-to-day operations comes from visitors,” Mr Page said.

Transport for NSW have outlined that access will remain to the gardens for the duration of construction, which according to the latest update would see works happening until mid-2028.

Mr Page says the gardens has been consulted about the project over many years.

“We’ve had very valuable consultation about the route, which has been largely reflected in the final route of the extension.

“When it has come to the question of support and assistance through the construction process, things have not gone nearly so well.

“Transport for NSW have been very happy to look at practical measures that will ensure that we have signage and access as the project is completed, but that really does not overcome the very substantial pressure on our finances and operations,” Mr Page said.

With a state election under two months away, Mr Page is hoping to garner support from local candidates to support compensation or other government assistance to the gardens.

Mr Page says he has spoken with all of the major parties, but says the only party prepared to support the idea is The Greens.

“We have had basically no positive support from the Coalition. We haven’t had strong support or definite commitments from Labor. We have had much more definite support from The Greens.

“That is basically where we are at the moment,” Mr Page said.