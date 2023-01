A man had been arrested in relation to an alleged arson in Muswellbrook late last year.

Emergency services were called to a home on Tamer Way in the early hours of November 6 following reports of a house fire.

A resident suffered minor burns extinguishing the blaze.

Yesterday, police charged a 20 – year- old man with several offences including damage property by fire and contravene restriction in domestic AVO.

He was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court.