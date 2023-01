A fire on Bull Island at Lemon Tree passage was thwarted by RFS and Marine Rescue crews yesterday.

At around 2 pm the RFS responded to reports of a fire on the island.

With assistance from the Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage, Tilligerry and Soldiers Point Rural Fire Service the blaze was luckily isolated to a tree.

There’s unconfirmed reports it may have been struck by lightening.

The fire was extinguished via water cannon from a boat.