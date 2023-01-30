Crew rescued after their canoe sank at Swansea

Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue squad were called out to rescue a canoe group whose outrigger snapped in half yesterday.

The rescue crew scrambled to Swansea Bar yesterday morning following reports the crew were in the water after a structural mishap.

The Lakes Outrigger Canoe Club said their “Spirit” canoe crew was swamped by washing machine-like seas and sank.

They flipped “Spirit” twice in an attempt to empty and right her, but unfortunately it was to no avail.

The canoe ended up splitting and separating.

Thankfully the crew was rescued and no one was injured.

Image: Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie Facebook page