Two Teens Charged Following Police Pursuit Through The Hunter

Two teens have been charged after a dramatic car chase from Muswellbrook to Rutherford yesterday.

A Kia Seltos SUV was reported stolen from a home on Calgaroo Avenue, Muswellbrook in the early hours of Sunday morning following an apparent break-in where a number of items including a set of car keys were allegedly stolen.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.

Just before 3pm, the stolen vehicle was seen travelling on Campbell Street, Singleton and a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop. It was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

From a distance police tracked the Kia to the Maitland area but were given the slip on the New England Highway at Rutherford. The vehicle was found abandoned on Christine Close a short time later.

With the assistance of the Dog Unit, police located two 15-year-old boys at a nearby unit.

They were arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where they were charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company – steal, steal motor vehicle, larceny, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly.

Additionally, one was also charged with breach of bail.

They have both been refused bail to appear at a children’s court today.