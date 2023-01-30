Fighter aircraft training around Salt Ash this week

Residents around the Salt Ash Air Weapons range (SAAWR) will be hearing a lot of extra noise around this week.

The Department of Defence has issued a notice for fighter jet training from today until the end of the week – the RAAF Base Williamtown Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft will be at Salt Ash to conduct training for fighter jet aircrew from 9am today.

Operations are scheduled for Monday, today, to Thursday between 9:00am to 5:00pm and Friday between 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Alongside that there will also be No.4 Squadron training between tomorrow and Thursday and that training will run up to 10:30pm to achieve essential night time objectives.

Commander Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, said residents living in East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage should expect the range to be used consistently throughout this period.

“Aircrew actively minimise the use of the range and once proficiency has been attained, they move onto the next stage of their course,

“Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary air to ground training that is employed at SAAWR.”

Every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience to residents.

Members of the community seeking further information are invited to call 1800 033 200, or refer to https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations or https://aircraftnoisemap.airforce.gov.au/assets/site.html?806#base/1.