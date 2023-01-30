Man winched out of Wollomi National Park

A NSW Ambulance inspector had to go old school and find a telephone box to call for more assistance for an injured canyoner in the Wollomi National Park yesterday.

Three hikers activated a distress beacon early yesterday morning at Numietta Creek west of Wollombi when one of them suffered an ankle injury and was unable to walk.

Due to the location of the hikers the Westpac Rescue Helicopter had to be called in to winch the hikers out – but approval had to be given for the winch first from the Duty Superintendent. So, with no phone reception in the area, Inspector Ron from NSW Ambulance ran to a telephone box and organised for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to come after providing a full situation report, including the weather conditions.

The Helicopter Critical Care Paramedic was winched in and assessed the man in his 30s. He was placed in a rescue vest, winched out of the location and airlifted to the staging area where NSW Ambulance Paramedics took over and assessed him for further treatment.