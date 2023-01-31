Police investigating after man found unresponsive in backyard pool at East Maitland

Police are appealing for information from the public into an apparent drowning at East Maitland on Australia Day.

Emergency services were called to a home on Raymond Terrace Road at about 9:45pm last Thursday after reports a man was found unresponsive in a pool.

Residents helped police officers administer CPR before NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived and took over, but the man was unable to be revived.

The man has been identified as a 19-year-old from Kahibah.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.