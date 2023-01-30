Breakthrough reached on $4.7 million Stockton sand nourishment project

An agreement has finally been met between Newcastle Council and the State Government around the delivery of a $4.7 dollar Federally funded project, which will investigate mass sand nourishment for Stockton Beach.

The Federal Government announced the cash in October last year, following an application from the NSW Government, through the Coastal and Esturaine Risk Mitigation Program.

The grant was delivered to fund the investigations and approvals needed to secure multiple sand sources, from the north arm of the Hunter River, as well as suitable bodies of sand in the Stockton Bight, which were identified in the NSW Government’s 2021 Stockton Offshore Sand Exploration Project.

On Monday it was announced that NSW Public Works has been handed the reigns on getting sand for Stockton Beach from Newcastle Harbour.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole was in town for the announcement, saying the agency would assist Newcastle Council in first delivering temporary relief for the erosion issue with some interim nourishment, before identifying a potential source for the 2.4 million cubic metres of sand needed long-term.

“This helps provide a project management for the City of Newcastle Council to assist with shorter and longer term solutions for beach nourishment at Stockton.

“Within the scope of the Commonwealth funding, Public Works will manage the work needed to apply for any licences, permits or approvals,” Mr Toole said.