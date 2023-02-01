More varroa mite infestations detected in the Hunter

As response staff continue to try and eradicate the deadly varroa mite, another four infections have been identified.

There are now 112 infected premises across NSW, the majority in the Hunter Valley, with new cases at properties at Allworth, Hilldale and Vacy in the Hunter, and Tumbi Umbi on the Central Coast.

The case at Allworth sat outside of the boundary of the existing red zone so the current eradication zone has had to be expanded slightly with a new biosecurity order made to cover it.

Response staff have carried out surveillance on over 12,000 hives in the purple zone, and almost 30,000 hives state-wide since the varroa mite infestation was first detected.

Hive movements still have to be declared in NSW and a hive movement declaration must be completed for any movement of bees or hives within the blue zone within 72-hours of the movement.

Beekeepers must still carry out mandatory alcohol washes at least once every 16 weeks and record the results.

Latest: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response