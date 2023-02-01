Arrest in Kurri Kurri one of 648 across NSW relating to domestic violence offences

A man will front Cessnock Local Court today after being arrested as part of a statewide police operation targeting domestic violence offenders.

Police officers from all police districts across NSW as well as each region’s Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Teams (DVHROT) and other specialist units, worked together under Operation Amarok One over four days last week to target domestic violence offenders.

During the operation, 648 people were arrested, which included 164 of NSW’s most wanted domestic violence offenders.

A wanted man at Kurri Kurri was one of those arrested.

Hunter Valley Police District officers received information about the whereabouts of a wanted man and attended a hotel at Kurri Kurri at about 8pm on January 23.

The 28-year-old man didn’t go with police quietly, he resisted arrest and there was a struggle before police were finally able to subdue him.

He was charged with two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), six counts of hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, 12 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, larceny, and shoplifting. He has been formally refused bail and is next due to appear in court today.

Over the four-day operation, police engaged with 1998 high-risk domestic violence offenders, served 655 outstanding Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), completed 3890 ADVO compliance checks and 1324 bail compliance checks, and conducted 119 Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) searches.

Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said domestic and family-related violence is the most challenging community issue of our generation.

“The NSW Police Force invests significant resources into responding to domestic and family violence; attending some 139,000 calls for assistance in 2022 – with more than 33,100 of those actual assaults and 17 domestic-related murders,” Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

“We continue to battle the perception that domestic violence is a ‘family matter’ and therefore should be treated as ‘private business.’ That is certainly not the case. It is a community matter, and we all have a part to play in stopping the senseless loss of lives due to this crime.”

Reports of domestic and family-related crime or abuse can be made by contacting or attending your local police station. In an emergency, contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information relating to domestic and family-related violence is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000