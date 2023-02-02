Childcare centre proposed for Elermore Vale

A Development Application for a childcare centre at Elermore Vale has been submitted to Newcastle Council.

The $3.2 million development would be built on a patch of vacant land at 19 Croudace Road, which backs onto 193 Aries Way.

The DA proposes the demolition of existing structures on the site and the construction of the centre, which would have capacity for 141 children, across six rooms, as well as office, parking and outdoor play areas.

The break down of children at the centre would be 36 zero to two year olds, 45 two to three year olds and 60 three to five year olds and would operate year round between 6:30am to 6:30pm Monday to Friday.

The planned centre is approximately 260 metres east of Elermore Vale Public School.

The site was previously approved for a health services facility, however the latest application aims to replace that project.

The current application for a childcare centre has one submission objecting the development saying it is unnecessary given there are three other facilities less than five minutes from the proposed site.