Hunter to have a seat at the cabinet table if Labor elected in March

Labor says it will re-establish a Hunter ministry if it wins the upcoming March State Election

The role of Minister for the Hunter was abolished by the former Baird Liberal Government, when Former Premier Gladys Berejiklian held the portfolio in 2015.

Since then the region has had a Parliamentary Secretary, which is currently held by Taylor Martin, however it is not a cabinet position, meaning the region doesn’t have a seat at the decision making table.

Swansea MP and Shadow Minister for the Hunter confirmed the commitment saying it is long overdue.

“It is wonderful for our region that NSW Labor will restore the Minister for the Hunter if it wins government next month.

“Eight years have past since we had a dedicated Minister for the region.

“Re-establishing a Hunter Ministry will ensure that the issues that matter to our community are heard at a state level,” Ms Catley said.