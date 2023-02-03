Ash Wilson steps aside as Jets coach

Newcastle Jets A-League Women’s coach Ash Wilson has stood aside from the role after a string of poor results for the team.

The women have only had two wins all season and following a mid-season review by the club of their performance, they decided more support for the team was needed.

As a result Head Coach Ash Wilson reflected on the needs of the team and the demands of the coaching role and confirmed her decision to step aside yesterday.

The Club’s Academy Director and A-League Women’s Team Technical Advisor Gary van Egmond will take over as interim coach the women’s side for the remainder of their season.

Newcastle Jets Executive Chairman Shane Mattiske thanked Ash for her contribution to the club.

“On behalf of the Newcastle Jets, our players, our partners, our members and all associated with Women’s football in the region, I want to thank Ash for her absolute focus on Elite Women’s football at the Jets. Ash has given her all to support the development of young female players and the success of our elite Women’s team and she deserves great credit for this personal commitment.

“We understand that the demands of coaching at the elite level of football are unrelenting, particularly within the Women’s game. Ash has managed this as Head Coach for the three seasons whilst also being an important leader within her professional teaching career and we thank her for this sacrifice.

“Ash has great respect amongst the football community and we know that she will not waiver on her focus to continue to make a positive impact on many young footballers in this region.”

The ladies are up against Canberra this weekend, who they went down to 5-1 last time they met.