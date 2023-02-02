Final sod turned on huge community development in Maitland

After nearly a decade of upgrades around Maitland Regional Sports Complex, work on the final stage is officially underway.

Yesterday the first sod was turned on the final $7 million project at Harold Gregson Reserve for kids of all ages.

Maitland City Council is delivering the work with the NSW Government which will see a brand new playspace, full sized basketball and multipurpose court, parkour equipment, and an upgraded skate park on the way to Harold Gregson Reserve. An events lawn and amphitheatre, an amenities block, large picnic shelter, RV parking, public electric vehicle charging and new parking and shade for the existing offroad remote control track are among the other features on the way.

Speaking at the sod turning ceremony with Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin on Wednesday, Mayor Philip Penfold celebrated the recreation area as the incredible final stage of almost a decade of works at the site.

“We’ve watched over the past eight years as this site has developed from a humble sportsground and grass running track into the much loved, modern Maitland Regional Sports Complex that we now know, and to see this final stage of works get underway is fantastic,

“To bring such a wide variety of play options to one place – a playspace, multipurpose court, parkour equipment and upgrades to the skate park – will create a hub for Maitland’s kids to head out and enjoy themselves.

“It will transform this underutilised space in the heart of our city into a place of activity, recreation and respite. I’m looking forward to the works being completed and the people of Maitland get out and spend time among what will be an amazing space in the centre of our city.”

Positive environmental outcomes are a priority of these works, with the planting of large legacy trees like figs to provide deep shade and improve canopy cover, mitigating urgan heat, in the area for generations to come. The site has also been identified by Council as one which will be targeted for further revegetation in the future.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said Resources for Regions has been very successful, with Rounds One through Nine delivering eight projects for Maitland worth more than $15.3 million.