Police trying to find those responsible for graffiti at Nelson Bay

Port Stephens-Hunter Police have released several images of graffiti from around Nelson Bay in a bid to try and track down the offenders.

Throughout December last year and January this year, numerous buildings and infrastructure have been vandalised with graffiti around the bay and surrounding suburbs.

Police have been doing what they can, increasing their patrols in known “hot spots” but they are now calling for the public to help them track down those responsible.

There’s graffiti on shop windows, the information centre, and on roofs of buildings.

If you know anything call Nelson Bay police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.