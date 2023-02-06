Newcastle juniors win lifesaver awards

Two young volunteer lifesavers have been named Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year at the weekend.

Kaylah Broadhead from Nobby’s Surf Club and Gabe Widseth from Redhead took out the male and female honours during the age championships at Fingal Beach on Sunday.

Kaylah has been involved in patrolling for the past four years while Gabe has been participating in surf live saving since he was four.

The Hunter branch has 13 surf life saving clubs spread from Catherine Hill Bay to Tea Gardens Hawks Nest each of which nominated two juniors for the award.

The winners are judged on both a written application and interview with judges.

Congratulations Kaylah and Gabe!