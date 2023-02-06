Three Hunter women nominated in 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards

Three local women have been recognised as finalists in the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

Debbie Barwick from Rutherford has been nominated in the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award category, while Matilda Gibson from Cessnock and Jasmine Seidel from New Lambton Heights are both nominated in the Advocate for Children and Young People One to Watch Award.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the 34 remarkable women and girls who have been nominated are making a significant impact across the board, from science to education, health, industry, culture and community.

“I’m always inspired by the calibre of women nominated for these awards and the outstanding contributions they are making in their communities across the state,” Mrs Taylor said.

“There were almost 400 nominations, showcasing incredible women from all walks of life who are championing positive change. These finalists are an inspiration to us all and it’s wonderful to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, 9 March at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Sydney and livestreamed online.

The awards are part of NSW Women’s Week, which runs from Monday, 6 March to Sunday, 12 March.

To read more about the awards and finalists, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-awards