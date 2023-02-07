Half-Tonne Cow Rescued From East Maitland Creek

A half-tonne cow has been rescued from a muddy creek at East Maitland.

The large animal became stuck on Monday night and despite attempts to create a ramp to the bank, she was too exhausted to walk out.

A rescue crew made up of Port Stephens and Maitland SES volunteers, a local farmer, Ambulance Rescue and NSW Police officers rolled up their sleeves and devised a plan.

An in-water rescue technician waded into the creek and fitted a sling around the cow which was then rigged up to a tractor.

The cow was carefully lifted onto the bank and is recovering from the ordeal today.

Port Stephens SES said while it was quite a long and challenging process, they were pleased to get a positive outcome.