Half-Tonne Cow Rescued From East Maitland Creek

A half-tonne cow has been rescued from a muddy creek at East Maitland.
The large animal became stuck on Monday night and despite attempts to create a ramp to the bank, she was too exhausted to walk out.
A rescue crew made up of Port Stephens and Maitland SES volunteers, a local farmer, Ambulance Rescue and NSW Police officers rolled up their sleeves and devised a plan.
An in-water rescue technician waded into the creek and fitted a sling around the cow which was then rigged up to a tractor.
The cow was carefully lifted onto the bank and is recovering from the ordeal today.
Port Stephens SES said while it was quite a long and challenging process, they were pleased to get a positive outcome.