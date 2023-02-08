Three people arrested following alleged Hunter Street assault

An alleged assault by a group of teenagers closed off part of Hunter Street in Newcastle on Tuesday

Passing Police have confirmed they witnessed the incident at about 3:45pm at the CBD Mini Mart, where the owners – a man and a woman – were assaulted.

Further officers were called to the scene to assist before the fight was broken up.

Two men and a teenage boy were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, while the alleged victims received treatment for minor injuries.

Witnesses say there were a number of Police cars in the area, blocking two lanes of traffic which did not clear until after 4pm.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.