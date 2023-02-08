Man charged over Upper Hunter fatal crash

A man is due before court today following a fatal crash in the Upper Hunter last year.

Police say they were called to Flaggs Road in Merriwa, on October 1, with reports a Toyota Prado had left the road and rolled a number of times.

Paramedics also attended the scene and provided assistance, but tragically a 10-year-old boy died, while a 15-year-old girl was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment

The driver of the Prado – a 46-year-old man at the time – was on Tuesday arrested over the accident, following Police investigations.

He is now facing manslaughter charges, as well as a number of driving offences, including with drugs in his system.

He is due before Muswellbrook Local Court today.