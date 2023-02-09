Greens to unveil public transport policy in Newcastle ahead of State Election

The Greens want to return the public transport network and bring train manufacturing back to Newcastle.

The party is set to officially unveil its policy package for public transport in Newcastle on Thursday morning, ahead of the looming state election next month.

It comes after a Parliamentary Inquiry found that the local network is suffering from fractured and unreliable services following its privatisation in 2017.

The commitment to bring back local manufacturing is one Labor has already pledged to do.

Candidate for Newcastle John Mackenzie and candidate for Wallsend Rebecca Watkins will join with the party’s transport spokesperson Abigail Boyd who says the topic of public transport in Newcastle is touchy for locals.

“You mention public transport to just about anyone in Newcastle and you will get the same response – anger or just a shake of the head.

“After 12 years of the Liberal-National government’s ideological agenda, Newcastle has been left with a decimated and undermined workforce, a fractured public transport network that is rendered near unusable, and a bad taste in the mouth,” Ms Boyd said.