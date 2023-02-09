Pink is headed to Newcastle!

McDonald Jones Stadium will be lit up Pink, quiet literally in celebrate of the singer of the same name heading to town.

Pop Icon Pink will be stopping in at McDonald Jones Stadium on her Summer Carnival World Tour, following the recent success of Elton John’s two massive shows at the venue.

In celebration of the news a number of Newcastle landmarks, including City Hall, Port of Newcastle, Crystalbrook Kingsley and McDonald Jones Stadium, will be lit up pink for the next week.

The show will be the singers first in the region since her Funhouse Tour concert at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in 2009.

Venues NSW and McDonald Jones Stadium CEO Kerrie Mather said McDonald Jones Stadium has officially been cemented as the home of world-class events.

“It’s incredibly exciting to team up with Live Nation to bring pop sensation Pink’s Summer Carnival show to McDonald Jones Stadium for the first time.

“Pink follows the success of Elton John’s historic Newcastle shows that were loved and enjoyed by over 50,000 people.

“It is now well known among promoters and artists around the world that Newcastle is home to a fantastic stadium that delivers extraordinary experiences for patrons and artists alike.

“Pink’s live shows are something that must be seen to be believed, and we can’t wait to welcome the music icon to Newcastle early next year,” Ms Mather said.

Tickets to the show go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, February 17 at 12pm.