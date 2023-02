Two people have died after being pulled unconscious from the water just to the south of Lake Macquarie yesterday afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to Frazer Beach on the Central Coast, with reports of the incident involving a man and a woman believed to be in their 40s.

Witnesses attempted CPR before responding paramedics took over, but sadly they couldn’t be revived.

The pair are yet to be formally identified and a report will be prepared for the coroner.