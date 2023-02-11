Anglican Bishop of Newcastle backs ban to end conversion practices in NSW

Independent MP Alex Greenwhich has drafted an omnibus Equality Bill, with parts seeking to end and ban LGBTQ conversion practices in NSW and it has the backing of the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle.

The draft legislation – Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill 2023 – would bring NSW in line with Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

It would allow for investigations and potential referrals to the Health Care Complaints Commission, the Ombudsman or in the case of injury or harm, NSW Police. The Bill also has extra-territorial powers to address the practice of parents sending their kids overseas for change or suppression practices.

Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Dr Peter Stuart says research consistently shows that conversion practice represent a critical risk to LGBTIQA+ people.

“These practices directly and indirectly tell people that they are not worthy and are not wanted as they are. Those who have experienced conversion practices speak of the damage done to them including persistent thoughts of ending their lives. There is no place for them in NSW.

“This Bill offers NSW world best practice by recognising the contexts in which safe conversations about identity can take place. It provides space for faith groups to speak of their values and theology. It ensures that our LGBTIQA+ citizens will be protected, especially children,” Dr Stuart.

Mr Greenwhich could become a key play maker in the new Parliament after March 25, if Labor or the Coalition fails to form Government in their own right and says his support would be dependent on backing for his Bill.

The legislation will form part of his wider Equality Bill that will also address anti-discrimination and trans law reforms.

