Greens call on Labor to take Newcastle transport privatisation seriously

The NSW Greens are calling on Labor to take the issue of privatised public transport in Newcastle more seriously.

The party this week unveiled its policy for public transport ahead of the State Election, which includes winding back privatisation, a recommendation of a Parliamentary Inquiry into the practice.

It found that since the privatisation of bus services in the Newcastle area, there have been more limited service, higher costs for passengers, worse pay and conditions for drivers, as well as changes to stops, frequency and routes without proper consultation.

Last year the Labor state opposition, announced it would form a taskforce to examine how the current model is serving commuters.

However, Greens MP and transport spokesperson Abigail Boyd says Labor have had many years to review the issue.

“It’s frustrating to hear Labor announcing reviews, task-forces and commitments to maybe do a thing in the future.

“What we want to see is a firm commitment. Sure have a review. Look at the most effective way to sort out the public transport system, but commit to fix it and that is not what we are seeing.

“I have sat for the last four years in parliament with an opposition who has been trawling through transport documentation. We have had inquiry after inquiry into bus privatisations and into other issues. We also have budget estimates into purchasing these dodgy trains, buses and everything else they’ve done.

“The Labor opposition knows what the problems are and it needs to do its homework and come up with some actual policy,” Ms Boyd said.

Pictured: L-R Greens Newcastle state candidate John Mackenzie and Greens MP Abigail Boyd at the Newcastle Transport Interchange.