Alleged Finks bikie refused bail in Newcastle Court

An alleged Finks bikie member has faced Newcastle court after being charged with numerous drug and traffic related offenses.

The 24 -year- old who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, after failing to appear in court in Mt Druitt on February 6th over a pursuit with police, was spotted by an off duty police officer at a shopping centre on the Central Coast on Friday.

Officers from Raptor North were informed and with the help of Tuggerah Lake’s Police, the man was arrested a short time later.

A search of the man uncovered mobiles phones, cash, a bottle alleged to contain GHB and prescription medication which was seized for forensic testing.

He was taken to Wyong police station are charged with numerous offences including two counts possession of a prohibited drug and drive a motor vehicle whilst disqualified and police pursuit.

The outstanding warrant was also executed.

He was refused bail in Newcastle Local Court yesterday afternoon.