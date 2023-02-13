Man Under Police Guard Following Hamilton South Pursuit & Smash

A man who led police on a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle had to be freed from the wreckage after he crashed at Hamilton South on Saturday.

Officers sighted the Toyota Aurion around 8.45pm and initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop.

It was short lived though with the Toyota smashing into a Mazda at the intersection of Lawson and Harle Streets before coming to a halt in a nearby fence.

Emergency services then had to rescue the 30-year-old male driver who became trapped in the vehicle.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he remained on Sunday under police guard.

The occupants of the Mazda – 41-year-old man and his 13-year-old passenger – were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say their inquiries are continuing.