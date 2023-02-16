Two Men With OMCG Links Arrested In Hunter Over Drug Supply

Two men with alleged links to a bikie gang have been charged with drug supply offences in the Hunter.

In October 2022, detectives attached to the State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad launched Strike Force Jellingal to investigate the alleged supply of meth in Sydney’s west.

A breakthrough came last month, when a 52-year-old man was picked up by local Highway Patrol on an unrelated offence and remains in custody.

Additional investigations, Strike Force Jellingal detectives attended Newcastle Police Station this week, where the man was charged with six more offences, including the supply of indictable and large commercial quantities of a prohibited drug, and possession of a prohibited drug.

He was put before Newcastle Local Court, where he was formally refused bail and will stay behind bars until his next court date in April.

Strike Force Jellingal detectives and Hunter Valley Police also arrested a 36-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Maitland Road, Cessnock, about 4.45pm on Tuesday last week.

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug. Appearing at Cessnock Local Court the following day, he was denied bail and will face court again next Wednesday.

Police will allege in court the older man – who is a member of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang – and the younger man – an associate of the same club – supplied meth on a number of occasions between November 2022 and January 2023.