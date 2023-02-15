Two new detections of Varroa Mite found in the Hunter

Two new detections of the bee-killing Varroa Mite have been found in the Hunter.

One of those falls within the current eradication red zone at Cessnock, while the other has been uncovered in the surveillance purple zone at Tea Gardens.

Their discovery will see those zones expand west in the Hunter Region, as well as a slight expansion of the Central Coast eradication zone to the north..

It brings the number of infected premises to 114 since Varroa Mite was first identified at the Port of Newcastle in June last year.

NSW DPI Chief Plant Protection Officer Satendra Kumar says the new detections are not unexpected due to the level of surveillance being carried out.

“One of the new infected premises came through self-reporting which is encouraging to see as it is essential that industry continues with their high levels of surveillance and basic hive hygiene,” Dr Kumar said.