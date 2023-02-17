Stockton Bridge to be reduced to one lane this weekend

Traffic over Stockton Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction this weekend, as re-sealing works get underway from Friday evening.

Crews will be on scene from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Monday so that the works can be undertaken.

The southbound lanes of the bridge will be closed and traffic and will be diverted into the northbound side, with one lane in each direction.

Oversized and overmass vehicles will be largely affected with detours in place via Cabbage Tree Road for the duration.

While the works are being carried out there will be a 60 kilometre an hour speed limit in place.