Police Officer to face court over alleged domestic violence related offences

A Female police officer has been charged with alleged Domestic Violence related offences.

Investigations began on February 5th, following reports of offensive emails sent to a man between October last year and February 2023.

Following inquires, a 44 -year -old Senior Constable attached to a specialist command unit has been issued a notice to attend court charged with use of carriage service to harass,offend, menace and stalk intimidate intend fear physical harm.

She has been suspended with pay from duties and will face Toronto Local Court in March.