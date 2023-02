A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the surf at a very secluded beach near Shoal Bay.

Just after 7:30 am yesterday morning, police attended the scene at Wreck Beach, following reports a man failed to return home after going surfing.

Officers from Port Stephen Hunter Command located the body of a man, believed to be in his 50’s in the water.

Investigations into the man’s death are now underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.