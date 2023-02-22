Newly Formed Raptor North Nabs Finks Gang Member

A gang member will face court today after being arrested by organised crime-fighting officers from the Hunter-based Raptor North squad.

Following inquiries into a number of incidents on the Central Coast in recent months, officers executed a search warrant on an address at Bateau Bay over the weekend where they seized a replica firearm.

Then, around 7 o’clock on Tuesday night they arrested a member of the Finks bikie gang at Toukley.

Police have accused the 24-year-old gangster forced another man to drive a vehicle at gunpoint. They also allege he had, on a previous occasion, assaulted the same man.

The 24-year-old has been denied bail and is expected to face several weapon, assault and drug-related charges in Wyong Local Court today.