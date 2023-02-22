Matildas gearing up for clash with Jamaica in Newcastle tonight

The Matildas are hoping to keep riding the winning wave of momentum this evening, when they take on Jamaica in the third and final match of the Cup of Nations tournament, in Newcastle.

The squad has had back-to-back wins in the first two matches, with a 3-nil win over Czech Republic on the Central Coast on Thursday and a stunning 3-2 victory over world number seven Spain in Sydney on Sunday.

The two wins have all but secured the silverware for the Aussies.

Tonight, the Matildas will run out at McDonald Jones Stadium for the first time since 2021, where they will face world number 44 Jamaica.

Kick off is at 7:10pm

Image: Football Australia