Consultation launched on proposed wind farm off Hunter coast

Federal climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen was in Newcastle on Thursday to launch a new phase in the region’s alternative energy plan.

He launched the official community consultation for a huge off-shore wind project, one of six planned to operate in Australia by 2028.

Hundreds of wind turbines would be placed 10 to 50 kilometres off the coast between Norah Head and Port Stephens.

There are seven community information sessions scheduled in March and submissions are open until April 28 and Chris Bowen is encouraging everyone to have their say.

“The world’s climate emergency is regional Australia’s jobs opportunity, and the Hunter is uniquely placed to capitalise on this.

“An offshore wind zone in the Hunter presents significant opportunities to create new energy sector and manufacturing jobs, drive economic growth and reduce emissions.

“I’m encouraging residents from across the Hunter to have their say on the proposed area and what they would like to see from this offshore zone,” Mr Bowen said.

Community information sessions are as follows: