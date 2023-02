An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after he fell though a skylight at his Cessnock home earlier today.

The man in his 70s has been cleaning his roof when the skylight he had stepped on gave way beneath him.

He suffered abdominal, pelvic, chest and shoulder injuries in the fall and was stabilised by paramedics before being airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter just after midday.

The man is now at the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for treatment.