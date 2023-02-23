Lake Macquarie Waratah Super Battery gets green light

An energy storage project, which is set to replace a hole in the grid left by the closure of a local power station has been given the green light.

The Waratah Super Battery will be built on the site of the former Munmorah Power Station and is set to be up an running by 2025 filling a hole which will be left by the closure of the Eraring Coal

The 850 megawatt battery will be operated by Transgrid and constructed by Akaysha Energy.

The NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean revealed on Thursday that construction on the project will get under in the coming months.