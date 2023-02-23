White SUV Seized In Major Breakthrough On Heddon Greta Homicide Case

Homicide Squad detectives have seized a vehicle as part of ongoing investigations into the fatal shooting of a man at Heddon Greta late last year.

About 10.50pm on Tuesday 27 December 2022, emergency services responded to reports of a man being shot at a home on Traders Way, about 20km east of Cessnock. Paramedics treated the man; but he died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 25-year-old Zachery ‘Zac’ Davies-Scott, known to many in the area as ‘Donnie’.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District conducted initial investigations, before the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad took over and established Strike Force Roslyn.

Police have been told a number of people forced entry to the home before Mr Davies-Scott was shot. The group then left the scene in a white SUV that was seen travelling on Main Road, Heddon Greta shortly after the incident.

Following inquiries, including a public appeal for assistance, strike force detectives seized the white SUV, a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, from a street in Boolaroo about 10am today.

The vehicle will undergo forensic examination in Newcastle.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Virginia Gorman, said investigations remain ongoing.

“The vehicle seizure today is a positive development for strike force investigators and the results from the examination will form part of inquiries,” Det A/Supt Virginia Gorman said.

“We continue to appeal to the community for anyone who may have information that could assist in bringing those responsible for Zac’s death to justice, to come forward.”

Anyone who can assist Strike Force Roslyn’s investigations is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.